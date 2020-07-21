Leading Asian Nations Champion IP Literacy, especially China and South Korea
Educating creators, consumers and students about the role of intellectual property is a top priority among some Asian nations, a new CIPU research report shows
Learning about IP should not be boring or punitive. It is a skill-set students, educators and policy-makers need to embrace”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital universe expands, and the value of new ideas and intellectual capital increases, more nations are recognizing that intellectual property and IP rights are the foundation on which they must build. Nowhere is this truer than in Asia.
— Bruce Berman, Chairman, CIPU
Students, creators, entrepreneurs and others have been made aware they need a grounding in IP basics if they are to compete. Asian nations in economic ascendance in recent decades recognize the importance of IP to key audiences, according to the latest report from the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU), an independent non-profit. The summary report, released today, 'IP Literacy in Asia: From Mobile Games to Creator Education - Emerging Trends in China, South Korea, Singapore and Japan,' is a reminder that U.S. leadership in innovation and IP rights, especially patents and trademarks, is no longer a foregone conclusion.
The research is intended to help educators, IP professionals, lawmakers and investors to appreciate the importance of IP and the growing seriousness that it is being taken among high growth Asian economies. While Europe and the U.S. also have recognized the increasing relevance of a reliable intellectual property system, it appears the West may not be keeping pace with the more curriculum-based education initiatives in Asia.
Among ‘IP Literacy in Asia’s' observations:
• National IP office and education institutions have made sizable investments
• Asian leaders hope IP-ed will lead to better quality, more investment and less theft
• There is an effort in their national education curricula to reach students early
• South Korea, Singapore and China IP systems are relatively new
• Innovative IP education techniques involving 'gamification' in South Korea suggest engaging with students earlier
• South Korea and Singapore have been able to change global perceptions in a few decades by changing IP the culture
• Despite a high rate of IP theft, China is pursuing a pro-IP strategy in education, stressing national benefits
“CIPU hopes that 'IP Literacy in Asia: From Mobile Games to Creator Education' will encourage educators, creators and entrepreneurs to consider diverse audiences and think out-of-the-box when it comes to learning about and using IP,” said Bruce Berman, Chairman of CIPU. “Learning about IP should not be boring or punitive. It is a skill-set students, educators and policymakers need to embrace.”
Go here to access the full report, IP Literacy in Asia: From Mobile Games to Creator Education.
About the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about creations of the mind and their impact on people and business. CIPU provides outreach within an educational framework that seeks to improve IP literacy, promote freedom of ideas and deter infringement. Established in 2016, The Center provides a context for how patents, copyrights and trademarks facilitate ideas and encourage competition. CIPU holds events, publishes summary research reports and engages in strategic partnerships with organizations, educators and owners to promote IP awareness. www.understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
The Center for IP Understanding
+1 917-225-6184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn