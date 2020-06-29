It’s a Three-Peat: NovuHealth Named a Top Workplace for the Third Straight Year by the Star Tribune

Company Exceeds National Benchmark with its Entrepreneurial Culture and Innovative Employee Programs

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in Minnesota by the Star Tribune for the third year in a row. The achievement signifies that NovuHealth once again exceeded the national benchmark set by Energage, which conducts the national workplace survey and works with the Star Tribune to compile its annual Top Workplaces list.

The Top Workplaces in Minnesota recognizes the most progressive companies in the state based on employee opinions, organizational health and overall satisfaction. NovuHealth was among 105 National Standards Top Workplaces winners.

“This recognition reflects the innovative and employee-first culture that NovuHealth has created, which is one of the many reasons I was drawn to the company,” said Steve Wigginton, who joined NovuHealth as CEO in May. “The fact that the company has been named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for three straight years demonstrates that the company is committed to meaningful, sustained investments that create a highly valued experience for our teams.”

NovuHealth’s continued recognition as a Star Tribune Top Workplace illustrates its ongoing commitment to its employees and company culture . The organization offers company-paid top-of-the-line medical and dental benefits, an uncapped 401(k) match program, and access to free wellness coaching, among many other benefits. The company also encourages and enables employees to become involved with the greater community. NovuHealth employees have the opportunity to nominate a charity of their choice each quarter for a company donation, and they receive paid time off for volunteer efforts as well.

“I hear from employees all the time that they appreciate not only their amazing coworkers and benefits, but how committed NovuHealth is to transparency and continual improvement,” said Mary Lohmann, NovuHealth's vice president of talent and employee experience. “We regularly ask for employee feedback and take proactive steps to improve the areas they identify.”

To qualify as a Star Tribune Top Workplace, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Rankings are composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. A complete list of companies selected as a Star Tribune Top Workplace can be found on the Star Tribune website .

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, driven to improve consumer health and health plan performance. NovuHealth motivates consumers to complete high-value healthcare activities by leveraging its sophisticated engagement platform, proven loyalty and behavioral science strategies, and deep industry and regulatory expertise. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served nearly 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novu.com .

