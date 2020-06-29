Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,433 in the last 365 days.

ATV Crash in Lempster Results in Arrest of Operator

CONTACT: Conservation Officer James Cyrs III 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 29, 2020

Lempster, NH – Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, multiple agencies responded to a single ATV crash with injury in the vicinity of Kempton Road and Clay Pond, on a town road sanctioned for ATV use in Lempster.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Eric Brown, 32, of Marlow, New Hampshire, lost control of the ATV that he was operating while navigating a hill and crashed into a ditch. Brown then texted several friends to let them know that he was involved in a crash and needed their help. These individuals arrived at the scene a short time later. Upon their arrival, they realized that Brown had suffered serious injury, requiring medical aid, and placed a call to 911.

Rescue personnel from the Lempster Fire Department and Rescue, a NH State Police Trooper, and NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers all responded to the scene upon receiving the call for help. While the crash scene was on a section of road designated as Class VI, the first responders were able to drive the ambulance to his location. Due to the serious nature of the crash and the initial assessment revealing potentially life-threatening injuries, a DHART helicopter transported him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Upon his arrival Brown was evaluated, stabilized, and treated for his injuries. After gathering evidence during the initial investigation, Brown was subsequently arrested at the hospital by a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer for Felony-level Aggravated DWI.

You just read:

ATV Crash in Lempster Results in Arrest of Operator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.