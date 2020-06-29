Palayan Resources, Inc. Engages Cicero Transact Group to Assist in Business Development and Marketing Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (OTC: PLYN) (the "Company" or “PLYN”) announced today that it has entered into a business development and data management services agreements with Cicero Transact Group, Inc. ("Cicero"). Cicero will supply targeted data to PLYN to assist the Company with its marketing strategy within its industry verticals. Cicero will also assist in gold mining industry research and develop online and offline brand awareness content for the Company.



The Cicero data management platform and network of Company designated websites will target gold mining industry professionals, gold mining stock investors, family offices, and also multiple industry-related groups on social media. Those awareness efforts will provide a significant benefit to the Company and help expand its brand recognition, including that of the recently acquired SMG-Gold B.V. ("SMG"). Cicero will not only provide PLYN access to direct industry targeted data, but it will also advise PLYN and its subsidiaries on how such targeted data can help execute their business strategy. Cicero will work closely with PLYN to help establish and assist with their core business objectives and lead generation campaigns.

"We are confident that our venture with Cicero will assist us in the progress and development of informational gold mining resources. We believe data is the new gold, and we have engaged one of the best data management companies as a partner; we believe strongly in Cicero's data management services," said James Jenkins, President of Palayan Resources, Inc.

ABOUT CICERO TRANSACT GROUP, INC.

Cicero is an exclusive online network of members from around the world who are dedicated to forging strategic business alliances. Our business platform offers a revolutionary new way to transact business with a global membership that covers every industry vertical. Invited members have premier access to our online platform, allowing an inside look at start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-cap companies looking for the necessary support to grow their businesses and effectively execute their business plans. Cicero's business platform allows you, as a member, to actively seek deals and opportunities that best suit your area of expertise. Members of Cicero Transact Group, Inc. can review, participate in, and earn income on high-quality deal flow by leveraging their business contacts and connections. Cicero invites you to be part of its game-changing revolution in the way business is transacted, see https://www.cicerotransact.com.

ABOUT PALAYAN RESOURCES, INC.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth gold mining company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Windermere, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of low cost, high margin mineral-rich projects.

For more information:

Contact us via: info@palayanresourcesinc.com

or visit www.palayanresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no mineral resource or reserve estimate for the Kokkus Project at this time and may not have sufficient funding to thoroughly explore, drill or develop the project. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

