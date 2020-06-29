U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 29

The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a free speech case on requirements to receive international public health funding, a case involving a law that required abortion clinic doctors to have admitting privileges, and a case on the governing structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Read the court's opinion in Agency for Int’l Development v. Alliance for Open Society: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19-177_b97c.pdf

Read the court's opinion in June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1323_c07d.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19-7_n6io.pdf