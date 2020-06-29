Enjoy the World’s Best Webcams with EarthCamTV 2 – New Amazon Fire TV App

/EIN News/ -- Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam has been captivating viewers with streaming content from its live webcams around the world for more than two decades. Six years ago, the company launched its first 24-hour live camera streaming site, EarthCamTV. The team behind this unique platform has completely rebuilt the experience from the ground-up, and today launched EarthCamTV 2, a fully interactive app exclusively for Amazon Fire TV.

EarthCamTV 2 invites viewers to enjoy a virtual trip via EarthCam’s global network of live cameras. Now with the latest update, users can take it to another level, becoming programming directors, and creating a watchlist of their favorite live webcams to stream for any time, in any order.

Viewers can further personalize their experience – they can program live video from the MyEarthCam community of do-it-yourself videographers – and even add cameras from the massive network of live YouTube webcams. Additionally, they can select a soundtrack from a range of music styles to mix in with the live-camera audio to accompany their watchlist.

For viewers who just want to sit back and enjoy great content, EarthCamTV 2 comes with two free curated watchlists, Trending Cams and Featured Cams, which are based on artificial Intelligence (AI) ensuring that optimal views are available each time. For those that want produce their own content – it is free to participate as a creator by sharing their own personal webcam stream with the MyEarthCam community.

“Life is like a webcam. Everyone looks at the world differently and when that view is fascinating, insightful or simply brings the joy of art into perspective, it makes for a better day,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam, “We designed EarthCamTV to provide that personal connection to the beautiful and small world around us.”

EarthCam also premiered an expanded ‘Skill’ for Amazon Alexa-enabled display devices. Alexa users can now verbally ‘Ask Alexa’ to switch on a live feed from any of EarthCam’s iconic camera destinations. Sunrises, sunsets, major cities or live views of extreme weather events can now be called out by name for immediate viewing, and shown as living wallpaper on any Alexa-enabled screen.

These introductions coincide with National Camera Day which celebrates the fact that photography is now an integral part of our everyday lives.

EarthCamTV 2 is available now as a free app for Amazon’s complete range of Fire TV devices, and for a $4.99 annual subscription for a fully customizable, ad-free experience. Commercial Licensing is also available for media organizations, hospitality industries or businesses looking to set up unique, customized live camera experiences. To learn more about EarthCamTV 2 visit earthcamtv.com/firetv . For more information about the Amazon Alexa Skill, visit earthcam.com/alexa .

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Key West, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, CN Tower, the Eiffel Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London.

To experience more of EarthCam, visit https://www.earthcam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at https://www.earthcam.com/mobile/.

Attachments

Francesca DePalo EarthCam, Inc. 201-488-1111 press@earthcam.com