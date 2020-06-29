Velan Inc.: Q1 2020-21 Earnings Release & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, it will release its 1st Quarter results for the year ended May 31st, 2020.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-905-9496 and quoting the reservation number 21965457. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4144 or 1-800-997-6910. Enter Reservation number 21965457 then follow the system prompts.

For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, CEO

Tel.:514-602-2176

OR