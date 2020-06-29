Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,432 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Faber Hears Concerns about Unemployment System from Mahoning Valley Residents

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 26, 2020                                                             

                                                                                               

Auditor Faber Hears Concerns about Unemployment System from Mahoning Valley Residents

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber recently hosted a roundtable discussion with Mahoning Valley residents and local legislators to listen to concerns about Ohio’s unemployment system.

 

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 788,000 Ohioans were unemployed in May with a 13.7% unemployment rate. This roundtable was an opportunity to listen to Ohioans describe how the unemployment system has handled this crisis and where efforts should be focused in the search for solutions.

 

“Ohioans are hurting right now and we need to ensure they are receiving the benefits they have earned,” said Auditor Faber. “What we heard is that there has been a systemic failure caused by the enormous burden brought on by the pandemic, as well as a failure in our customer service efforts as calls for assistance often go unanswered leaving those seeking benefits waiting and unable to pay their bills.”

 

Ohio’s unemployment operation has come under scrutiny for delays in Ohioans being able to access the system and receive their benefits. The overload of claims resulting from the COVID-19 economic shutdown has overwhelmed ODJFS call centers magnifying customer service flaws. Participants in the roundtable shared stories of  being put on hold for hours, being disconnected from calls, and receiving guarantees of call-backs or email responses that never come.

 

Legislators and constituents alike were disturbed by the discrepancies and issues that have plagued the system forcing Ohioans to repeatedly attempt try file for their benefits.

 

In addition to community members present to voice their concerns, Auditor Faber was joined by State Senator Michael Rulli and State Representatives Michelle Lepore Hagan and Al Cutrona.

 

###

 

You just read:

Auditor Faber Hears Concerns about Unemployment System from Mahoning Valley Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.