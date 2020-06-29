Announcing NeoRhythm: The Next-Generation Neurostimulation Headband and Breakthrough in Brain Science

NeoRhythm is the first gesture-controlled headband proven effective to help improve sleep, increase relaxation, sharpen focus and help manage pain

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniPEMF , an innovator in the wellness device industry and leader in brain science, today announces the worldwide availability of NeoRhythm , the world’s first gesture-controlled neurostimulation headband that utilizes pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology. NeoRhythm emits scientifically-validated dominant and accompanying frequencies to which the brain synchronizes, creating a perfect mental environment for the desired state of mind (i.e. rest and relaxation or energy and focus).



The PEMF technology in the headband encourages the wearer’s brain to mimic external signals provided by NeoRhythm, which is known as “brainwave entrainment” – the brain’s ability to adjust its brainwaves to external frequencies. The process of doing this intentionally is similar to the effect of a calm song relaxing the mind or a train ride makes you feel sleepy. The rhythm of the wheels matches a brainwave state that encourages sleep and relaxation, and the brain takes a cue from the movement of the train and mirrors the rhythm.

The headband features five non-invasive magnetic-field-producing coils, more than any other similar device, to offer the largest and most precise stimulation area on the market today. With its advanced technology and design, NeoRhythm can be used in five different positions to better reach the area of the brain that needs to be stimulated and the wearer can choose from six stimulation programs, all of which are backed by scientific studies in the fields of PEMF and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS):

Improve Sleep: Helps the brain slow down and go into sleep mode by emitting frequencies of theta and delta brainwaves, which are naturally produced by the brain when we are sleeping.

Helps the brain slow down and go into sleep mode by emitting frequencies of theta and delta brainwaves, which are naturally produced by the brain when we are sleeping. Deep Relaxation: Alpha brainwaves are dominant in the brain when we are calm and relaxed, yet still alert. The headband emits corresponding accompanying frequency of delta waves, and the brain synchronizes to reach a state of calmness.

Alpha brainwaves are dominant in the brain when we are calm and relaxed, yet still alert. The headband emits corresponding accompanying frequency of delta waves, and the brain synchronizes to reach a state of calmness. Enhance Mental Capacity: This mode emits a dominant frequency of beta brainwaves, accompanied with a weaker frequency of gamma brainwaves, which are characteristic for the state of higher perception.

This mode emits a dominant frequency of beta brainwaves, accompanied with a weaker frequency of gamma brainwaves, which are characteristic for the state of higher perception. Pain Control: This program emits dominant gamma brainwave frequency with accompanying alpha brainwave frequency to decrease sensitivity to pain.

This program emits dominant gamma brainwave frequency with accompanying alpha brainwave frequency to decrease sensitivity to pain. Meditation: Stimulates the brain with dominant theta waves, which are ideal for deep meditation, or dominant alpha waves, which are characteristic for a state of quiet focus.

Stimulates the brain with dominant theta waves, which are ideal for deep meditation, or dominant alpha waves, which are characteristic for a state of quiet focus. Energy Plus Vitality: Energizes and re-vitalizes body and mind through two different mechanisms: brainwave entrainment to coax the brain into a state of higher perception and direct re-energization of cells through the generated electromagnetic fields.

“For decades, PEMF technology has been used in expensive wellness devices, but OmniPEMF has taken that technology and put it into a small and affordable wearable device for anyone to use,” said Marko Kadunc, CEO of OmniPEMF. “Millions of people worldwide struggle with sleep, focus and anxiety. After collaborating with neurostimulation researchers, professionals and other experts to ensure our product is top of the line, we’re extremely pleased to bring NeoRhythm to market, giving people the power to change their mental state on demand.”

With the gesture control, wearers can easily turn on and start one of NeoRhythm’s programs with a double tap of their fingers next to the LED light. The device can also connect and be controlled through the mobile app (available on both iOS and Android). The six programs are showcased within the app, which describes how long the program lasts, the frequency being used and how the user should wear the headband.

NeoRhythm’s efficiency is confirmed by two double-blind, placebo-controlled studies and supported by many other scientific studies that prove the safety of the technology. More information on the science behind NeoRhythm can be found on www.omnipemf.com/science-behind .

NeoRhythm, having recently completed a crowdfunding campaign that ranks in the top 1% on Indiegogo with more than 3,000 backers from 90 countries, is now shipping worldwide with a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. For more information or to purchase NeoRhythm, please visit www.OmniPEMF.com .

For press materials, please visit the link here .

About OmniPEMF

OmniPEMF is a brand of innovative wellness devices for home and professional use, available worldwide. Its devices help thousands of people day after day to perform better, sleep better, cope with pain and live a healthier lifestyle in general. OmniPEMF devices are thoroughly tested and proven effective by scientific studies. For more information, visit www.OmniPEMF.com .

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for OmniPEMF

321-236-0102 x233

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14e3a7d7-be84-4107-b545-9d70c9304dd0



