Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq BX, Inc., Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC: 

  • Tal Cohen, EVP and Head of North American Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.
  • Virgis W. Colbert, Retired EVP, Miller Brewing Co., Senior Advisor, MolsonCoors
  • Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange
  • David J. Frear, Senior EVP and CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Elizabeth G. Martin, Global Co-Head of GS Electronic Trading (GSET) and Futures, and EMEA Execution Services and Equities Systematic Market Making, Goldman Sachs
  • David Rosato, Senior EVP and CFO, People’s United Financial, Inc.
  • Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options, Susquehanna International Group, LLP
  • Wendy S. White, SVP and General Counsel, University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq: 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

