LPL Financial and Great Valley Advisor Group Welcome Bernicke Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Bernicke Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial, leveraging the firm’s broker-dealer and hybrid RIA custodial platforms. The team has aligned with LPL-affiliated Great Valley Advisor Group (GVA), a provider of supervisory responsibilities and a technology-driven full-service RIA. The Bernicke team reported having served approximately $530 million in advisory and brokerage assets with TD Ameritrade and Triad Advisors, part of Advisor Group, respectively*.



Ty Bernicke, president and senior wealth manager of Bernicke Wealth Management, launched his independent practice two decades ago under his father’s mentorship. The Altoona, Wis.-based firm has since grown into a 21-member team that includes four financial advisors, paraplanners, technology specialists and several client services support members. The firm takes a team-based approach, with each advisor relying on a committed support staff to help manage the operational aspects of client management so the advisors can spend more time working directly with clients.

“Our mission is to help people navigate life’s moments,” said Bernicke, a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for three years in a row: 2018, 2019 and 2020. “We are a comprehensive wealth management firm with a heavy focus on clients who are nearing retirement. Our team truly cares for our clients, who are not only clients, but also friends who rely on us for guidance in making important financial decisions.”

The team moved to LPL and Great Valley Advisor Group for enhanced technology and compliance support. “As a hybrid firm, the complexities have grown significantly over the last several years. By partnering with GVA and LPL, the compliance burden is lifted from our internal resources, allowing us to focus our time on growing the business and serving clients,” Bernicke said. “We believe LPL’s innovative technology, coupled with another layer of value provided by GVA’s technology, will really put us ahead of the curve. We’re able to keep our full independence with this move, but now we have a network of resources and support to help us take the practice to the next level.”

James J. Spinelli, chief operations officer with Great Valley Advisor Group, said, “Ty and his team have built a reputable independent firm that we are excited to partner with. The caliber and commitment of our team aligns nicely with that of the Bernicke Wealth Management team. As a technology-driven, full-service RIA, we partner with independent financial advisors to provide customized technology, investment strategies, compliance and our AdvisorBOB customized billing solutions. Ty and his team share our mindset of wanting to always push the needle forward and we are proud to welcome them to our existing network of successful advisors.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Ty and his team to LPL and congratulate Great Valley Advisor Group for growing its network of quality advisors. Ty is an ambitious business leader and a forward thinker, always seeking to enhance his team’s ability to differentiate their practice and enhance their value with clients. To lead from here, advisors need access to best-in-class solutions that support the relevant needs of their clients and their business, which change continuously. That also requires a need to operate efficiently, given the complexity of the business, and to enable the opportunity for growth given the increasing demand for independent advice. The Bernicke team has our commitment as their long-term partner and we wish them much success as part of the LPL and Great Valley Advisor Group family.”

