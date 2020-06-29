Brian Younker Announces Reopening of Local Electronic Recycling Collection Program
The Orland Township Electronic Recycling Program was previously put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Brian YounkerTINLEY PARK , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in the state of Illinois, Brian Younker is proud to announce the reopening of the Orland Township Electronic Recycling Program. The program was previously halted temporarily at the onset of the pandemic.
As a serial entrepreneur, Brian Younker is the founder and owner of Y&D Maintenance and the co-founder of Younker Media. He is also heavily involved in his community, as a highway commissioner for Orland Township and the former president of the Tinley Park-park district, as well as launching the Orland Township Electronic Recycling Program and regularly running the Cynthia Marie Scholarship Program.
“I am very excited to be reopening the Orland Township Electronic Recycling Program and continue to serve the community,” says Brian Younker.
Brian Younker also kindly asks patrons to be patient and to maintain proper social distancing when dropping off items to ensure everyone’s safety.
The Orland Township Electronic Recycling Program is open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the drop-off location in the Orland Township Highway Department. All items should be delivered unboxed and free of excess packaging materials. To see the full list of items accepted, please see below.
Televisions with screens less than 21 inches are $25 per unit to recycle. Those with screens larger than 21 inches are $35 per unit to recycle.
Computer-related items accepted by the recycling service include:
Personal computers
Servers
Modems
Printers
Monitors
Mouses
Keyboards
Laptops
Scanners
Cables
Wires
Adapters
Office equipment accepted includes telephones, fax machines, cell phones, docking stations and power supplies.
Home entertainment items accepted include televisions, video cassette recorders, DVD players, video game consoles, DirecTV dish boxes, cable boxes, converter boxes, portable music players, tablets and holiday lights.
Items not accepted include:
Batteries
Wooden speakers
Smoke detectors
Appliances
Microwave ovens
Vacuum cleaners
Light bulbs
Power tools
Plastic bags
Plastic containers
Paint
Furniture
Household cleaners
Oil
Tires
Humidifiers
De-humidifiers
For more information, please visit http://orlandtownship.org/electronics-recycling-2/.
About Brian Younker
Brian Younker is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist from Tinley Park, Illinois. He is the founder and owner of Y&D Maintenance, a landscape management company, which has been operating since 1988. He is also the co-founder of Younker Media, which he launched with his late sister, Cynthia Marie Younker. The company performs a variety of services for clients, including mobile billboard trucks, search lights, and red carpet events. Brian Younker is also active within his community. He has been running the Cynthia Marie Scholarship Program for several years. Brian Younker is also a highway commissioner for Orland Township, runs a successful electronic recycling program, and was formerly president of the Tinley Park-Park district.
For more information, please visit https://www.brianyounker.com/.
