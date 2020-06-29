Stingray partners with iconic Canadian stars Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman to present The Top 100 Canadian Songs of All-Time on Canada Day

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians celebrate the nation’s 153rd birthday on July 1, they will do it with a truly Canadian soundtrack from coast-to-coast as Stingray presents The Top 100 Canadian Songs of All-Time, hosted by Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, and Stu Jeffries.



Burton and Randy will join Stu for a full day of the most-requested Canadian songs spanning more than five decades. After all, it was 50 years ago that The Guess Who marked an historic milestone as “American Woman” became the first Canadian song to hit #1 in the United States. Since then, these two Winnipeg men have created some of the greatest songs in Canadian history, from The Guess Who, to Burton’s solo hits, to Randy’s work with Bachman-Turner Overdrive. They have played nearly every arena, stadium, and theatre in Canada, and they’ve proudly flown the Canadian flag to fans all around the world.

On Wednesday, July 1, they’ll share stories from their years touring across Canada and around the world, as well as never-before-heard stories from behind the making of the greatest music our country has ever known.

Also raised in Winnipeg, Stu Jeffries is one of Canada’s most-respected broadcasters. In 1986, Stu became famous as host of Good Rockin’ Tonite on CBC. The Friday night program was must-see TV for anyone who grew up in the 80s. After working at CMT, Stu joined boom 97.3 in Toronto where he currently hosts a daily highly rated morning radio show.

The Top 100 Canadian Songs of All-Time will be heard on these 32 great radio stations from east to west:

97.5 K-Rock St. John’s, NL 95.9 K-Rock Stephenville, NL 98.7 K-Rock Gander, NL 102.3 K-Rock Grand Falls-Windsor, NL 103.9 K-Rock Corner Brook, NL Q104 Halifax, NS Z97.9 New Glasgow, NS 89.3 K-Rock New Minas, NS C103 Moncton, NB Q88.9 Saint John, NB Up 93.1 Fredericton, NB Ocean 100 Charlottetown, PE boom 97.3 Toronto, ON Rewind 103.9 Sudbury, ON 99.9 The Bay Thunder Bay, ON 91.7 Giant-FM St. Catharines/Welland/Niagara, ON 96.3 Cruz-FM Saskatoon, SK XL103 Calgary, AB K97 Edmonton, AB Zed 98.9 Red Deer, AB boom 94.1 Athabasca, AB boom 101.1 Brooks, AB boom 95.3 Cold Lake, AB boom 99.5 Drumheller, AB boom 104.9 Hinton, AB boom 103.5 Lac La Biche, AB boom 92.7 Slave Lake, AB boom 101.9 Wainwright, AB boom 96.7 Whitecourt, AB 100.5 Cruz-FM Fort McMurray, AB K96.3 Kelowna, BC K97.5 Kamloops, BC

