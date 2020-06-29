Kia Motors Ranked #1 Brand in Industry in J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia Owners Reported Fewest Quality Issues Within the First 90 Days of Ownership in the U.S.

Kia #1 mass-market brand for the sixth consecutive year





More J.D. Power Awards for Initial Quality than any other brand, two years in a row

The Forte, Sedona, Sorento and Soul each topped their respective segments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia ranked number one in the industryi today by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with a reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles. And for the sixth consecutive year, Kia is the number one mass-market automotive brand. “An exceptional run,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President, Automotive Quality, J.D. Power.

Kia’s continued success in IQS was led by having two models – Forte and Soul – included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry. Kia also had segment-best performances from Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sorento (Upper Midsize SUV) and Soul (Small SUV).

“Earning top honours for a sixth consecutive year from J.D. Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study, among all mass-market brands, is an exceptional honour and testimony to our teams’ continued dedication and the high-quality vehicles they produce,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “This is another proud milestone on top of our other awards and the sales success we’ve seen in Canada in the last 21 years. We’re excited about what the future will bring for our Canadian customers.”

The annual report analyzed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

­

Media Contacts:

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

Amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416 500 0351

Jennifer Szmilko

Manager, PR and Communications

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T 905-302-5452

i Tied with Dodge.



