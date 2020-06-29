Coastline College Leading the Way in Online Libraries and Higher Education Distance Learning

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, colleges and universities still face unprecedented changes in methods of instruction for the upcoming Fall 2020 academic year. In the past few months, many educational institutions have transitioned most of their courses online and are continuing this new path forward by employing a more comprehensive digital learning environment.

Coastline College has been a leader in online education and distance learning and has been for over 40 years, through innovation and technology where 80% of the college’s classes are online. Coastline College has always tried to meet students where they are and not let a physical location be a barrier. The Coastline Library is the same way. It is the online California Community College Library that is 100% online and always available 24/7, an open and amazing resource, accessible to all students.

Elizabeth Horan, the Library Director of Comprehensive Library Services at a Distance at Coastline College, has helped develop Coastline’s 100% online library, and she runs the Online Library (the only library at Coastline) which offers library services to all students. She is a brilliant forward-thinking librarian who was recently honored with an “Innovation of the Year Award” by The League for Innovation.

“With COVID-19, I became an expert in online library services and was asked by librarians around the state for direction on how to run an online Library. I created a YouTube Playlist - How to run an online library, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLntqCeTEUuTt7RRw1Lq7tPr5xj4vIoXAL and presented to the Council of Chief Librarians on “Engaging students in an online library” https://cclibrarians.org/event/engaging-students-online-library-fri-05012020-1200am Elizabeth Horan, Library Director, Coastline College

Ms. Horan has developed and created engaging educational YouTube tutorials for students to learn how to use the online library including, how an online library works and is run, how to log into Canvas, Coastline’s online (LMS) learning method software, the industry-leading platform, how to order a textbook, among many other helpful videos.

You can find her YouTube tutorials at: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=coastline+online+library.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu