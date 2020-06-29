SubioMed Corporation Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Veteran MedTech Industry Leader Named Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed™” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of disruptive Suspension Biomechanics™ technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it has appointed veteran MedTech industry leader Gary Peterson, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.



SubioMed welcomes Mr. Gary Peterson to the position as Chief Executive Officer, effective, July 1, 2020. Mr. Peterson has 45+ years of experience in the medical device, health services and finance business. Over the last six years he held top executive positions in the orthopaedic and regenerative medicine fields with world famous The Steadman Clinic, the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, and associated ventures in Vail, Colorado. Gary has served on numerous public and private company boards, founded and managed several venture funding organizations, and held top operating roles in companies including Angiomedics as its co-founder, along with significant marketing roles at Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc.

Patrick Kullmann, Chairman and Co-founder of SubioMed, Inc. stated, “We are very pleased to make this announcement as part of our strategic plan of continuously increasing our management team’s leadership and experience capabilities. Gary Peterson has served the company in an outstanding fashion as a board member and outside consultant and he will continue to serve very well in this new and additional role as its Chief Executive Officer.” This appointment follows Mr. Kullmann’s planned retirement June 30, 2020 as CEO, he will remain the Company’s Chairman.

Kullmann continued, “Mr. Peterson has the highest level of experience in the industry in both the funding and operating spaces. We could not be happier with this latest appointment coming on the heels of our completed initial raise of $1,500,000.”

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

About SubioMed

SubioMed™ is pioneering the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics technology aimed at improving lower extremity biomechanics and its effect on the skeletal structure during human locomotion. For more information, please visit our website at www.subiomed.com .

