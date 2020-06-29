Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Common Stock Distributions for the Months Ending July 31, August 31, and September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly common stock distributions of $0.0675 per share for the months ending July 31, August 31, and September 30, 2020. No reliance should be placed on these distributions representing the prospect for any particular level of common stock distributions for any other periods in the future.

The following schedule applies to the distributions for common stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific record date:

Period Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share
July 31, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 31, 2020 $0.0675
August 31, 2020 August 17, 2020 August 31, 2020 $0.0675
September 30, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 30, 2020 $0.0675

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy.  Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

