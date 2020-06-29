One Identity Privileged Access Management Solutions Recognized as an Overall Leader by KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Second Consecutive Year

Company earns top marks from analyst firm on product capabilities when evaluated against competitors in the market, most notably for ease of use and scalability



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in identity-centered security, today announced this is the company’s 2nd second consecutive year being named an Overall Leader for its Privileged Access Management solutions in KuppingerCole’s 2020 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM) report . 1 This recognition follows One Identity’s recent placement as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) report . 2

When creating the 2020 Leadership Compass PAM report, KuppingerCole Analysts evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the 24 solution providers currently considered the most significant in the PAM market. In the report, One Identity’s PAM solutions received top marks for all five evaluation categories, including: overall security, functionality, interoperability, usability, and deployment.

The report specifically recognizes One Identity’s PAM solutions including its flagship solution One Identity Safeguard, highlighting the following significant strengths:

Easy to use interface shared across all modules with support for CLI and GUI

Easy for growing organizations to deploy and scale

Simple integration with One Identity portfolio will appeal to organizations already invested in the ecosystem

Good support and back up from long established firm

According to the report: “One Identity, which specializes in IAM solutions also offers a good range of products that fulfill the fundamentals of PAM. It provides its Safeguard solution for password management, session management, and analytics. In addition, the company provides additional PAM capabilities for Unix/Linux AD bridging and privilege delegation.”

“At the core, PAM isn't about passwords and secrets, it's about identities and privileged accounts and the access lifecycle and permissions associated with them,” said Darrell Long, vice president for product management at One Identity. “Our identity-centered approach to PAM allows for complete coverage not only for the access control requisite for any PAM solution, but also for how privileged accounts fit into an overall security approach including identity management and governance. Being recognized as overall leaders in both PAM and IGA reinforces the opportunity for organizations to benefit from the most innovative, comprehensive and reliable identity-centered security solutions that let them keep the focus and control where it should be -- identities and the privileged account and entitlements that go with them.”

In addition to the notable PAM capabilities featured in the Leadership Compass report, One Identity is also recognized for:

An agnostic approach to DevOps by integrating with market-leading DevOps tools instead of requiring use of a vendor specific solution.

Providing additional functionality through SaaS-delivered Identity services such as cloud-based policy authorization and SaaS-app connectivity.

Deployment flexibility via pre-hardened physical and virtual appliances bolstering security and streamlining deployment.

