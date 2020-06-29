Author Shares Personal Stories to Help Readers Understand Self-Control and Self-Judgement in New Book

Katy L. McVeigh delves into a powerful dream world to discover personal strengths in, ‘It’s All about Perspective’

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life can be a rollercoaster and can come with many twists and turns. In Katy L. McVeigh’s book, “It’s All about Perspective: Change Your Perspective, Change Your Life,” she shares personal experiences that she faced throughout her life that lead her to find who she really is. Within the pages of her memoir, readers will learn to understand that the horrible experiences that were had in life may be the greatest, most powerful lessons to learn.



McVeigh relays the many hardships that she endured in her life within “It’s All about Perspective.” Her book will help readers who are feeling lost and are searching for life’s purpose. She expresses that some of the darkest times in life can be the most inspiring. Readers will get a glimpse into the physical and emotional trauma, alienation, a power that she cannot explain and a life-threatening ordeal she undergoes. These unique challenges that she experiences provide her with an opportunity to change her perspective regarding the purpose of those events and how they are forever a part of who she is. McVeigh’s personal stories and real examples will encourage readers to embrace new ways to understand life events and view challenges with a fresh lens.



“I decided to write my book because I was at a certain point in my life where I was dealing with many obstacles,” said McVeigh. “I felt so lost and was searching for answers. I know there are many individuals out there that are feeling the same way I did. I want my book to help those individuals who are struggling to find out who they are by facing the dark times that they have gone through.”



“It’s All about Perspective” illustrates real-life occurrences that the author faced and will show that regardless of what is happening in life, she was able to grow into the person she was destined to be.



“It’s All about Perspective: Change Your Perspective, Change Your Life”

By Katy L. McVeigh

ISBN: 9781982236311 (softcover); 9781982236328 (hardcover)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Katy L. McVeigh earned her bachelor’s degree in English and teaching credentials for secondary education. McVeigh taught junior high and high school English for eighteen years. As a young girl, she experienced many hardships while struggling to understand why certain things happen in life. McVeigh is a practitioner who focuses on empathy, energy and is a clairvoyant. She considers herself a spiritualist and acceptance of all religions. McVeigh is a shamanic practitioner as well as a Reiki Master in both Mikao Usui and William Rand’s traditions. She has been trained in Hospice care, death and dying as well as dying consciously. Throughout her debut book, “It’s All about Perspective,” McVeigh offers help for those who seek it by offering the past experiences that have changed her into the woman she is today. To learn more, please visit https://www.katylmcveigh.com/.





Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

###

Attachment

Grace Bywater LAVIDGE - Phoenix 480-998-2600 x 534 gbywater@lavidge.com