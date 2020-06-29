ManTech Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 29, 2020
/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.
Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 3476156. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.
About ManTech International Corporation
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.
ManTech International Corporation
|Investor Relations
|Media
|Stephen Vather
|Jim Crawford
|VP, M&A and Investor Relations
|Executive Director, External Communications
|(703) 218-6093
|571-446-7550
|Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com
|James.Crawford2@ManTech.com