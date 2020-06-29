PV Nano Cell Launches New General-Purpose Gold Ink for Digital Conductive Printing

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF) (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it has launched a new, general-purpose conductive gold ink to be used with inkjet and aerosol printing.

The new gold ink was specially developed to meet requirements made by customers and covers a wide range of applications. The company expects many uses for the ink including with PCB, connectors, switch and relay contacts, soldered joints, plating and wire bonding. The current subtractive and plating technologies of gold are highly expensive and complicated to use. The new ink now enables a simple, digital, additive, mass-production technology. This additive technology guarantees the best manufacturing cost while offering a new level of design flexibility and product time-to-market. This new commercial ink will complement the company’s existing product line of silver, copper and dielectric inks.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “For digital printed electronics in mass production to become the mainstream, additional inks and printing solutions need to be developed to address inherent challenges. Such challenges include for example reducing corrosion, enabling soldering and wire bonding, etc. The ability to inkjet or aerosol-print our gold ink is a significant step forward to further enable digital printing to become widely used. This new product will drive new, high-performance and reliable electronics in the most competitive offering. As gold is used in virtually all advanced electronic devices, the market potential is overwhelming, particularly given the cost-performance bundle our new gold ink offers. We further plan to optimize the ink to our DemonJet Printer that is capable of printing up to 10 inks at the same time. Our end goal is for the printer to support our silver, dialectic, gold and resistor inks to allow customers to print a variety of pioneer products. Our advanced development of printed embedded passive components is now complemented by this new gold ink”.

As recently published earlier this month, the company announced that it has signed, under NDA, an agreement with a well-known, world-leading multinational healthcare company to develop a new inkjet printing technology for the fabrication of sensors using resistor and gold inks. This new general-purpose gold ink, differs in performance and optimization from the ink developed for healthcare applications.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “We are being contacted frequently by customers actively looking for high-performance gold ink. Having discussed customers’ needs, we learned the market requires gold ink to address significant manufacturing issues. We further realized, current technologies and alternatives are highly expensive, inefficient and hard to implement, suggesting a great business potential. The new gold ink developed by PV Nano Cell solves real problems for customers, in an affordable way. We are now finalizing the preliminary orders and working on expanding the pipeline”.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

