Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on May 7, 2020, a cash dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020.

