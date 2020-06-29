Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as 29 June 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (382,652) deaths (9,657), and recoveries (182,569) by region:
Central (33,052 cases; 716 deaths; 16,223 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (866; 74; 780), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,827; 158; 985), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 219)
Eastern (35,783; 1,049; 16,520): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibouti (4,643; 52; 4,348), Eritrea (191; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,689; 98; 2,132), Kenya (6,070; 143; 1,971), Madagascar (2,078; 18; 944), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (900; 2; 443), Seychelles (70; 0; 11), Somalia (2,894; 90; 885), South Sudan (1,989; 36; 246), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (859; 0; 794)
Northern (96,351; 4,098; 38,100): Algeria (13,273; 897; 9,371), Egypt (65,188; 2,789; 17,539), Libya (762; 21; 196), Mauritania (3,907; 120; 1,225), Morocco (12,052; 221; 8,740), Tunisia (1,169; 50; 1,029)
Southern (143,590; 2,524; 71,306): Angola (267; 11; 93), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (781; 11; 372), Lesotho (27; 0; 4), Malawi (1,152; 13; 260), Mozambique (859; 5; 228), Namibia (183; 0; 24), South Africa (138,134; 2,456; 68,925), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (567; 6; 142)
Western (73,876; 1,270; 40,420): Benin (1,149; 16; 306), Burkina Faso (959; 53; 835), Cape Verde (1,155; 12; 608), Côte d'Ivoire (9,101; 66; 3,808), Gambia (45; 2; 26), Ghana (17,351; 112; 12,994), Guinea (5,291; 30; 4,215), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (768; 34; 298), Mali (2,147; 113; 1,432), Niger (1,074; 67; 939), Nigeria (24,567; 565; 9,007), Senegal (6,586; 105; 4,291), Sierra Leone (1,427; 60; 943), Togo (642; 14; 401)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).