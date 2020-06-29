Sticky Nuggz Inc. Granted Cannabis Retail Operator License from AGCO

Sticky Nuggz Inc. will operate cannabis retail locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticky Nuggz Inc., Canada’s premier brand for cannabis products and accessories, announced today it has received its Retail Operator Licence under the Cannabis License Act, 2018.

Sticky Nuggz Inc. will target multiple retail cannabis locations across Ontario, expanding access to premium cannabis products, high-quality accessories, and consumer education for the legal Canadian market.

“We appreciate being given the green light by the AGCO to bring the Sticky Nuggz Inc. experience to Ontario,” says Sam Bertucci, President of Sticky Nuggz Inc. “We look forward to introducing new and traditional cannabis users to a premium shopping experience made simple. This is marked by our excellent customer service, high-quality products, user-friendly technology, and educational approach that delivers an immersive retail experience.”

The new stores will offer customers a range of specialty cannabis products and accessories; including dried cannabis, oils, edibles, beverages, and Sticky Nuggz Inc.’s own line of premium rolling papers that are slow-burning, sustainable, and high-quality.

“Our hemp-based rolling papers are carefully designed to meet the needs and expectations of cannabis users,” says Alexia Locicero, Marketing Manager of Sticky Nuggz Inc. “Our rolling papers are long-lasting and come in three common sizes in recyclable packaging with a magnetic closure. They are a convenient eco-alternative to the traditional wood pulp-based rolling papers on the market.”

Sticky Nuggz Inc. anticipates opening its first retail location at Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard in Toronto by summer 2020. Plans are underway for two more GTA locations by the end of the year.

Sticky Nuggz Inc. products are now available for purchase on its online store. For more information about Sticky Nuggz Inc. or media inquiries contact Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Account Executive at ada@marigoldpr.com or at (416) 648 4150.

About Sticky Nuggz Inc.

Sticky Nuggz Inc. is Canada’s premier retail store for cannabis products and accessories. Based in Toronto, Canada, Sticky Nuggz Inc. provides new and experienced users with a premium cannabis shopping experience, made simple. The company serves the 19+ community to inform, educate, and elevate modern and traditional cannabis users through its products and services, retail locations, online website, and excellent customer service. Sticky Nuggz Inc. curates and offers quality products and accessories for cannabis consumers to support a positive experience. The company’s main product is premium hemp-based rolling papers that are slow-burning, sustainable, and high-quality. For more information about Sticky Nuggz Inc., visit www.stickynuggzinc.com.

Attachment

Ada Lovelace Rampersaud Marigold Marketing & PR (416) 648 4150 ada@marigoldpr.com