Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Japan gives UNICEF over USD 4 million for its COVID-19 response in Ethiopia

The Government of Japan has provided a new grant aid to Ethiopia, which is worth over USD 4 million, through its partnership with UNICEF Ethiopia as part of its emergency assistance for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance will be implemented through UNICEF to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Ethiopia by providing critical supplies for infection prevention, supplying life-saving water and sanitation services, promoting hygiene, enhancing health workers’ capacity, and raising public awareness of COVID-19.

“This contribution from Japan has come at a time when we are seeking resources to scale up our support to the Government in its efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Ethiopia on children and vulnerable families,” said UNICEF Representative Adele Khodr. “We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for this support.”

Japan’s financial contribution will enable UNICEF to strengthen its support to the Government of Ethiopia to achieve these results: