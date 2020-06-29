Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singer-songwriter Serena Laurel Joins Sennheiser's #DontStopTheMusic Virtual Concert Series

Serena Laurel, singer-songwriter performs on Sennheiser's #DontStopTheMusic virtual concert series live Los Angeles, California, Monday, June 29th @4pm (PDT).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serena Laurel's exclusive performance will be broadcast on Sennheiser's #DontStopTheMusic series of virtual concerts. It will be hosted via Facebook Live on Sennheiser's Facebook page, Monday, June 29th at 4 PM (PDT). While the concerts are completely free to attend and feature performances from diverse genres and locations, Sennheiser, a 75-year-old audio production company, is encouraging participants to say "thank you" with a donation supporting the WHO in its fight against COVID-19.

Whether you are working from home or sheltering in place, Serena Laurel and Sennheiser hope to bring some positivity your way and brighten your day with a little live music break. Serena's singer-songwriter style provides a fresh blend of acoustic indie-pop sprinkled with jazz. In her own words, "my music is like a Sunday afternoon cruising the PCH in a convertible with the top down watching the sunset," which is conveyed in her song Car Talks.

Serena's pop song Gold was recently selected as the feature song for Runway Dubai Show: Music Meets Fashion. She has been playing her own sets of original songs in Southern California and her home towns on the East Coast for many years. Locally, she has been performing at venues like the Whisky a Go-Go, House of Blues, The Roxy, The Hotel Cafe, and the State Social House on Sunset Blvd.

Serena is also an award-winning actress best know for her role as "Lucy" in Summertime Dropouts alongside Quinton Aaron (Blindside) and the punk sensation Simple Plan. "Lucy" is the lead guitarist in a girl's pop-punk band competing to go on Vans Warped Tour.

Serena has received 5 Best Actress Awards for her role as "Georgia Dean," an aspiring singer-songwriter who gets in a bit of trouble hitch-hiking to LA in the thriller Nasty Habits written and directed by Allisyn Arm Snyder (AP Bio).

Fender's artist relations team has worked closely with Serena. You can find her music on all popular streaming and downloading platforms including her most recent release When It's Over, a down-tempo, trap style collaboration with Kush Mody, known for his work with Anderson .Paak and Watsky.

For more information, follow Serena Laurel and Sennheiser on Facebook. Serena will be answering direct messages after the concert. Donations can be made via the official WHO website: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate

About Serena Laurel:
https://www.serenalaurel.com/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3481804/
https://www.facebook.com/SerenaLaurel/

About Sennheiser:
https://www.facebook.com/SennheiserUSA/ https://en-us.sennheiser.com/

