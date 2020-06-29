Talendis, Certified Digital Marketing Agency Celebrates Grand Opening of new Office in West Palm Beach

Talendis Logo

Talendis Marketing is now providing its easy to use technology to help local businesses grow and drive more results in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talendis llc today announced a new office in CityPlace West Palm Beach, Florida. Active in France since 2012 helping clients to meet and exceed their performance goals, Talendis is now releasing a new technology that allows local Florida business owners to monitor and manage all their marketing from one unique digital platform. The enthusiasm surrounding this technology expansion into the United States is high and rising.

Anas Najibi Founder and Managing Director of Talendis will be in charge of Talendis West Palm Beach. Anas Najibi, a Business engineer, has a Master’s degree in Marketing from KEDGE Business School, Marseille, France. His work resume includes over ten years of experience helping local businesses generate more leads and facilitate their online transition.

“This is a great opportunity and we are looking forward to working with local businesses here in Florida,” commented the clearly passionate Anas Najibi. “Our knowledge and experience with what works plus the new technology combine for a very powerful positive impact.”

According to the firm, highlights of the features and benefits of Talendis West Palm Beach include: easy to use technology that allows local business owners to manage all of their marketing from one convenient platform; simple to understand insights about their web traffic, competition benchmarks, scan of the web to notify where are the errors on addresses or phone number listed online, and management of reviews and online reputation. The local businesses receive also a monthly executive report that shows results of marketing actions and measure their success.

Ms. Michela Green, Executive Director of The Chamber of Commerce Of Wellington: "We even tried it out for the Chamber while we were there and learned so much about how we are viewed in the digital stratosphere! (...) We will be working with Anas over the next couple of weeks to set up a few ZOOM Training Events.''

About Talendis

Talendis, established in 2012 in France, is a certified one-stop-shop marketing agency that helps local businesses address the challenges they face online and in the marketplace. Our foundational marketing products allow businesses to build a stronger presence online, connect with more customers, and grow a stronger brand. Talendis are proud to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce of The Palm Beaches and a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Wellington.

