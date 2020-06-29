Industrial Control System ISAO (ICS-ISAO) Announces NetFoundry Strategic Partnership & Zero Trust Webinar 7/1/2020
ICS Zero Trust Model Best Practice Implementation - Zero Trust Technology InnovationKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, US, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Control System Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (ICS-ISAO), a division of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) announced today a strategic global partnership with NetFoundry™, Inc. to support enabling adoption of Zero Trust security protection best practice including a Webinar, Wednesday, July 1, 2:00PM - 3:00PM EST. ICS manufacturers, critical infrastructure facility operators, vendors, integrators and the organizations they support can operationalize a Zero Trust Model to improve network security protections for the growing number of connected devices.
Cyber and physical systems and technologies are essential to the operation and efficient functioning of critical infrastructure. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) represent the different types of control systems and associated instrumentation (devices, systems, networks and controls) to operate and automate industrial processes. Successful attacks against ICS networks could result in catastrophic, even national disaster impacts and massive outages impacting hundreds of thousands of users.
Automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to provide critical infrastructure owners and operators with speed, agility, and cost savings. But with rapid innovation, cyber threats and vulnerabilities are ever-expanding to disrupt infrastructure, processes and steal proprietary and confidential information. To secure critical operations infrastructures, a Zero Trust network segmentation strategy is a crucial step in network security.
The ICS-ISAO and NetFoundry™ are committed to enabling proven security protections for ICS connections to enterprise networks and applications by providing access to proven, agile, and secure Zero Trust technology innovation.
Galeal Zino, Founder & CEO of NetFoundry™ states, “Organizations such as the Industrial Control System ISAO insist on the strongest security. We are proud that the ICS-ISAO chose NetFoundry™ Zero Trust technology to secure ICS-ISAO applications".
“Network architectures continue to become increasingly complex where the traditional methods of perimeter-based network security can no longer be relied upon.” said Deborah Kobza, IACI President. “Achieving stronger security protections requires a Zero Trust (never trust, always verify) approach. The level of protection and efficiency the ICS industry and their customers gain from working with NetFoundry™ to implement Zero Trust enables trusted security protection resilience."
Industrial Controls Security Resilience: Why is Zero Trust Connectivity Critical? Risk Management - Automation, Industrial IT, and Cybersecurity
https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17611/420674?utm_source=Netfoundry&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=420674
NetFoundry™ is the leader in Cloud Native Networking, enabling businesses to simply, securely and cost-effectively connect distributed applications across edges, clouds and service meshes. The NetFoundry platform, delivered as SaaS, enables businesses to connect applications without the costs and complexity of VPNs, custom hardware and private circuits. NetFoundry™ is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.
https://netfoundry.io/
The Industrial Control System ISAO (ICS-ISAO), a Division of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) advances security resilience by accelerating information sharing, response coordination and adoption of best practice supported by workforce education. The ISC-ISAO is headquartered at the IACI-CERT, Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The ICS-ISAO is authorized by the 2016 Presidential Executive Order 13691 “Promoting Private Sector Cybersecurity Information Sharing” and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015. The ICS-ISAO is a crucial foundational component of Critical Infrastructure Information Sharing and Response - supporting all critical infrastructure sectors (Chemical, Commercial and Government Facilities, Communications, Dams, Energy, Manufacturing, Food and Agriculture, Healthcare and Public Health, Information Technology, Nuclear Reactors/Materials/Waste, Transportation, Water and Wastewater.
