Middlesex Barracks - DUI #4, DLS #5, Attempting to Elude, Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 at 2210 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Orange, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed,
Criminal DLS #5 and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kyle Green
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/27/20 at approximately 2058 hours Troopers responded to the residence located at 215 VT RT 110 in the town of Orange for a report of a male who was
out of control and destroying property. Upon arrival Troopers learned that the male subject, identified as Kyle Green of Barre, had left the area in a vehicle
prior to our arrival. It was determined that Green had broken a window at the residence as well as two windows of a vehicle parked in the driveway.
At approximately 2210 hours Troopers located the vehicle Green was operating on Tucker Road in the town of Orange. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop
on the vehicle for these offenses as well as offenses committed in Barre City earlier that evening but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit
ultimately ended when the vehicle returned to the residence at 215 VT RT 110 and Green fled into the woods on foot. Troopers searched the area with the
assistance of a K9 unit and were ultimately able to locate Green and take him into custody without incident. Additional investigation revealed that Green was
operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had a Vermont operator's license that was under criminal suspension.
Green was ultimately transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Green was ordered held on $2500 bail and ordered to appear at the Orange County
Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/29/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #4, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed,
Criminal DLS and Unlawful Mischief. He was transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department
BAIL: $2500.00
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648