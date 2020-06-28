Middlesex Barracks - DUI #4, DLS #5, Attempting to Elude, Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 at 2210 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Orange, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed,

Criminal DLS #5 and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kyle Green

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/27/20 at approximately 2058 hours Troopers responded to the residence located at 215 VT RT 110 in the town of Orange for a report of a male who was

out of control and destroying property. Upon arrival Troopers learned that the male subject, identified as Kyle Green of Barre, had left the area in a vehicle

prior to our arrival. It was determined that Green had broken a window at the residence as well as two windows of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

At approximately 2210 hours Troopers located the vehicle Green was operating on Tucker Road in the town of Orange. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop

on the vehicle for these offenses as well as offenses committed in Barre City earlier that evening but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit

ultimately ended when the vehicle returned to the residence at 215 VT RT 110 and Green fled into the woods on foot. Troopers searched the area with the

assistance of a K9 unit and were ultimately able to locate Green and take him into custody without incident. Additional investigation revealed that Green was

operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had a Vermont operator's license that was under criminal suspension.

Green was ultimately transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Green was ordered held on $2500 bail and ordered to appear at the Orange County

Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/29/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #4, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed,

Criminal DLS and Unlawful Mischief. He was transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City Police Department

BAIL: $2500.00

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648