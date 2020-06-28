TBI Agents Investigating Cumberland County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Special Agents continue to independently investigate the circumstances of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County on Saturday evening.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:08 in the 8000 block of Chestnut Hill Road, where a deputy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle after witnessing erratic driving. Reportedly, as the deputy approached the driver’s window, the driver opened the door and immediately shot and injured the deputy, who then fired his service weapon in response as the subject drove from the scene. Later, law enforcement officers discovered the subject deceased in his vehicle approximately a mile away from the location of the traffic stop. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The deputy, flown from the scene, remained hospitalized at the time of this release.

TBI Agents, assisted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, continue to gather relevant evidence and interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents.

Any additional updates on this case will be posted online at www.TBINewsroom.com.