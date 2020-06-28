IGLOO Beach Lodge Raises Voice against its Wrongful Ban by Facebook for Alleged Logo Infringement
IGLOO Beach Lodge, a beach front property in Costa Rica, reports that it has been wrongfully banned by Facebook for logo infringement.COSTA RICA, June 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGLOO Beach Lodge regrets to inform that it has recently been unethically victimized by two large business forces, resulting in a huge business loss amidst these tough days. The Costa Rica based luxury beach front resort was recently banned on the grounds of logo infringement by Facebook. The allegation was brought by Igloo Product Corp,; a brand owned by an American manufacturer of ice chests, drink containers and supporting accessories named Igloo Products Corp.
What is really bizarre about this ban is the fact that there is very little resemblance between the logos of IGLOO Beach Lodge and Igloo Cooler. Also, it is important to note that IGLOO Beach Lodge is not involved in any way with the business of any type of coolers. IGLOO Beach Lodge also reports that Facebook took down the resort from its listing without any consultation with them whatsoever.
IGLOO Beach Lodge is owned and managed by Ocean Park Hotels, a provider of luxury, eco-tourism accommodations and out of the ordinary travel experiences. The company’s maiden destination IGLOO Beach Lodge was launched in December. The property gained a lot of attention in the tourism sector because of its groundbreaking eco-friendly design concept that has never been tried in the hotel industry.
Located in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, IGLOO Beach Lodge features uniquely constructed monolithic dome structures entirely covered with vegetation. Along with steel-reinforced concrete, the domes are constructed using highly engineered fabric structures resembling balloons. Compared to conventionally constructed buildings, these domes offer approximately 50% energy savings on heating and cooling.
After a highly promising start, however, IGLOO Beach Lodge ran into rough weather in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In this changed scenario, Facebook emerged as the lifeline for the resort, contributing almost 75% of its reservations. Following the ban, the business now runs the risk of losing the little bit of business they have been doing amidst this challenging business environment. The ban by Facebook is also likely to result in severe financial hardship for the employees of IGLOO Beach Lodge.
“We expect a big brand like Facebook to understand that we are not in the Styrofoam cooler business, but we are a hotel. We are absolutely not in competition with the cooler brand named Igloo. However, we have still been banned for reasons beyond our understanding, “said a senior spokesperson from Ocean Park Hotels. “Costa Rica is not at all doing well at the moment, and the small amounts of people on our staff are at risk because of this draconian ban by Facebook.”
To find out more, please visit https://www.igloobeachlodge.com/
About IGLOO Beach Lodge: IGLOO Beach Lodge exists to meet the ever-increasing demand for out of the ordinary travel experiences and the growing desire for sustainable tourism. An exclusive beach front property in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, IGLOO Beach Lodge is the first ever destination for Ocean Park Hotels. The property unveils a groundbreaking eco-friendly design concept that has never been tried in the hotel industry.
Contact: Youri Benoiston
Email: youribenoiston@gmail.com
youri benoiston
igloo beach lodge
+1 206-488-4928
email us here