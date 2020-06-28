Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS/ DUI #2, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 26, 2020 at 1:06 am

LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound at Exit 11 in the Town of Richmond

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Michael Tella                                                 

AGE: 35 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 26, 2020 at approximately 1:06 am, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 between mile marker 81 and Exit 11 in the Town of Richmond.  The vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in a work zone as well as other observed moving violations. State Police stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Michael Tella. Through the course of the stop it was determined Tella was under the influence of intoxicants. Tella resisted arrest but was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Tella incurred an additional criminal charge of disorderly conduct for using loud vulgar, racist, sexist and homophobic vocabulary that was disruptive and offensive to both hospital staff and patients at the UVM Emergency Department. Tella was issued a citation for the above criminal violations and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on July 16, 2020. He was brought to Northwest Correctional Center for detox. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/16/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

