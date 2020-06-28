Game Nacional Releases Its Newest Game on Switch: Him & Her, an Unique Puzzle Platformer
Love is like a puzzle.”SãO LOURENçO, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Him & Her was released June 11th on Nintendo Switch. This Brazilian indie game features two protagonists in their adventures to rejoin once again. Going across many levels, and solving puzzles to successfully complete them. It got into the top 30 of most downloaded games on eShop for June 24th.
In this game the player gets to control Him, a guy who got split apart from his partner in this ever changing scenario, through his journey to meet Her again. Starting a few platforms away from Her, the goal is to find the best path for them to reunite in each of the over 60 increasingly challenging levels.
Its dark themed yet family friendly tone, from the grey world to its compelling soundtrack, will make each moment an enjoyable experience as the player figures out the correct route to lead Him alive to his soulmate.
This title has an innovative mechanic that allows the player to defy gravity – as each character is the source of their own gravity, once Him reaches a wall or is about to fall from a platform’s edge, the whole level flips. What was before the end of the road now creates a plethora of news possibilities of getting to Her. It is possible to make walls turn into floors and vice versa.
And there is something different about this game. It was developed by the indie companies Game Nacional and Guaru – being made by Brazilian developers will certainly add a special touch to it.
More details about Him & Her is available at the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.
