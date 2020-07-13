Dr. A. Keyla Springe, DDS Listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Paso Robles, California Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2020 Directory
Dr. A. Keyla Springe, Selected as Best in Cosmetic & Family Dentistry”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paso Robles, California dentist, Dr. A. Keyla Springe has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Springe practices Cosmetic & Family Dentistry at “Pacific Coast Dentistry”, 143 Niblick Road in Paso Robles, serving patients in Templeton, Paso Robles, Atascadero and North County of San Luis Obispo.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Aesthetic Veneers, Dental Implant Restorations, Same-day Porcelain Crowns (Cerec), Computerized Anesthesia, White Fillings, Invisalign, Tooth Extractions, Dentures and Partial Dentures, Bridges, Gum Treatment and Cavity Prevention. Her practice is latex and mercury-free.
Dr. Springe received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Faculdade de Santo Amaro, Brazil, and has been in practice for over 27 years in the U.S. During that time, she has been extremely active in continuing education. She has been honored with a Mastership in the "Academy of General Dentistry" (Only 2% of general dentists have achieved this designation). She has attained Fellowship Status by the "International Congress of Oral Implantologists".
Dr. Springe is a member of the American Dental Association and California Dental Association. Pacific Coast Dentistry, is well-known for their friendly and gentle approach to care. The entire staff dedicated to your comfort, and takes time to listen to your concerns, explain your care and always treat you with compassion and respect.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. A. Keyla Springe, DDS directly at 805-226-8126 or www.pacificcoastdentistry.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
