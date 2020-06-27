WTIA to Host its Annual Global Conference online with the theme – Addressing Post Covid19 Economic Challenges

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by all Government & Businesses. Leaders are navigating a range of related issues & complicated government support programs.

WTIA pledges through this conference to help clients navigate the increasingly complicated new normal landscape towards a prosperous future.”
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is being felt by all Government’s and Businesses around the world. Leaders are navigating a broad range of interrelated issues that span from keeping their employees and customer safe, shoring-up cash and liquidity, reorienting operations and navigating complicated government support programs.

WTIA too has braced for the New Normal, preparing itself for its annual conference but this year with a twist – Online from its Seoul office where more than 100 + of its Investors, Royal Families Offices, TOP Government Officials, HNWI’s and its key member will gather for the 1st time ONLINE where WTIA will announce their new strategic vision after measuring all the Post Covid19 Business Challenges that the world will face and must adapt.

Governments worldwide have already allocated more than $13 trillion to stabilize economies in free-fall and restart growth. These measures, written and delivered at speed, have succeeded in many ways. But as the crisis drags on, new questions are arising. Is the money directed in the best possible way? And if more was needed? asked Keun-Young Kim, Chairman at WTIA HQ

Emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing and Contactless Payment Systems are now a part of our everyday lives. Such technologies may be a doorway to a more cost effective and efficient future for the business world. Perversely, these technologies can also provide avenues for the criminal fraternity to commit larger, more rewarding and potentially more sophisticated cybercrimes.

The Focus of this this year’s conference will be key subjects like Digital Currency (moving from Cash to Cashless / Contactless transactions), Cyber Security, AI and Blockchain where decision makers will be able to witness first-hand how WTIA’s converged platform will help them make the Post Covid19 Digital transition seamless.

WTIA strives to be at the forefront of identifying innovative ideas, people, services and programs that raise consciousness, community leadership and capital to eradicate the cycles of poverty, violence and inequality that have so long plagued our ‘third-world’ nations. Further quipped CEO, Minsoo Kaycee Kim.

We must not forget that sustainable success is not simply a case of responding to individual challenges, but dealing with all these challenges in a holistic way while also looking to the future. Customers need to have confidence in our financial systems. They need to feel that they are protected. They need to receive the right product at the right time. Only then will they have the confidence needed for the economy to flourish further added Rohan F. Britto, Managing Director for MEA and Europe

WTIA pledges through this conference to help clients navigate the increasingly complicated new normal landscape towards a prosperous future. WTIA’s dedicated global team of professionals will offer access to various key solutions through it scientifically built ecosystem.


About WTIA
WTIA is a Singapore registered Holding company with offices globally and is dedicated to ensuring secure interoperability for consumers, businesses and industries by delivering a hybrid block-chain technology platform, a bridging specification, an implementation and a certification program allowing people and its devices to communicate regardless of form factor, operating system, service provider, transport technology leading to the formation of a robust ecosystem in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution.

KOREA PEACE & UN Sustainable Development Goals SUMMIT 2019

About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io

