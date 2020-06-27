Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Applauds Supreme Court for Leav­ing in Place Fifth Cir­cuit Order Block­ing Unlaw­ful Mail-In Voting

Attorney General Paxton today applauded the United States Supreme Court for leaving in place a Fifth Circuit order blocking unlawful mail-in voting.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for following the law and refusing to order mail-in balloting that the Texas Legislature has forbidden. Universal mail-in ballots, which are notoriously vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters,” said Attorney General Paxton. “State election officials have many options available to safely and securely hold elections without risking widespread fraud. My office will continue to fight for safe, free and fair elections.”  

Read a copy of the order here.  

