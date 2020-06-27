Black Lawyers for Justice Announce Formal Civil-Human Rights Investigations

Fairfax County Police Department

Howard County Police Department

www.blackrigntsmatter.org

Into the Fairfax County Police Department (Fairfax, Virginia) and the Howard County Police Department (Ellicott City, Maryland)

We demand justice now. We will accept no compromises. We are willing to take the necessary steps to get it.”
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., Black Lawyers for Justice, and BlackRightsMatter.org Announce Formal Investigations into the Fairfax County Police Department (Fairfax, Virginia) and the Howard County Police Department (Ellicott City, Maryland) for Civil-Human Rights Violations, Use of Excessive Force, and Widespread Reports of Systemic Racism.

Tuesday - June 30, 2020 - 12 Noon
Fairfax County Police Department
4100 Chain Bridge Road
Fairfax, Virginia

Wednesday - July 1, 2020 - 12 Noon
Howard County Police Department
3410 Court House Drive
Ellicott City, Maryland

Contact: Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Report Police abuse: 301.513.5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
www.blackrightsmatter.org

Media Contact: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here

About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

