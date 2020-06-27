Black Lawyers for Justice Announce Formal Civil-Human Rights Investigations
Into the Fairfax County Police Department (Fairfax, Virginia) and the Howard County Police Department (Ellicott City, Maryland)
We demand justice now. We will accept no compromises. We are willing to take the necessary steps to get it.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., Black Lawyers for Justice, and BlackRightsMatter.org Announce Formal Investigations into the Fairfax County Police Department (Fairfax, Virginia) and the Howard County Police Department (Ellicott City, Maryland) for Civil-Human Rights Violations, Use of Excessive Force, and Widespread Reports of Systemic Racism.
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Tuesday - June 30, 2020 - 12 Noon
Fairfax County Police Department
4100 Chain Bridge Road
Fairfax, Virginia
Wednesday - July 1, 2020 - 12 Noon
Howard County Police Department
3410 Court House Drive
Ellicott City, Maryland
Contact: Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Report Police abuse: 301.513.5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
www.blackrightsmatter.org
Media Contact: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here