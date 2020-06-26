Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Bullock Statement on the 21st COVID-19 Death in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montana resident due to COVID-19, the state’s 21st death.

“Each loss of a Montanan to COVID-19 weighs heavily on our communities. While we send our condolences to the loved ones impacted, we must all continue to remember we are in this together and it’s up to us to keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.

