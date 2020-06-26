Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,401 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Statement on the 22nd COVID-19 Death in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, the state’s 22nd death.

“I am sad to hear of another Montanan lost to COVID-19 and I am holding their loved ones and community in my thoughts. Each loss is a sobering reminder that this virus is still here and of the duty we all have. We cannot be passive. Each of us must take actions that mitigate the spread of this virus to protect our fellow Montanans.”

Notification of the death was provided by Rosebud County Health Department.

 

You just read:

Governor Bullock Statement on the 22nd COVID-19 Death in Montana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.