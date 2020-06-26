Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fairfax India Announces $550 Million Term Loan Extension

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the extension of its $550 million secured term loan facility (“Term Loan Facility”) with a syndicate of Canadian banks to June 28, 2021 with an option to extend for an additional year.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755

