Canoe Financial Announces Sub Advisor for it’s Global Balanced Mandate and Risk Rating Changes on Several Mutual Funds

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) is pleased to announce today that Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera Capital”) has been named as the sub-advisor for the global equity portion of Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund’s investment portfolio.



Additionally, the risk ratings for certain Canoe mutual funds have changed as follows:

Fund Name





Previous

Risk Rating



New

Risk Rating



Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund



Medium



Low to Medium



Canoe Canadian Small Mid Cap Portfolio Class



Medium



Medium to High



Canoe Energy Income Portfolio Class



Medium



High



Canoe Energy Portfolio Class



Medium to High



High





These changes are in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology set forth in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds and will be reflected in the funds’ simplified prospectus and the applicable fund facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the funds’ 2020 annual renewal. There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $7.4 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has significant national presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$158.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital’s depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, with regional hubs in New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company’s U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage .

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Further Information

Investor Relations

Canoe Financial LP

1–877–434–2796

info@canoefinancial.com