Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,400 in the last 365 days.

Route 837 Closure Tuesday and Wednesday in Dravosburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing railroad crossing repairs requiring a closure of Route 837 in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30-July 1 weather permitting.

Route 837 will close to traffic at the railroad grade crossing between McClure Street and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning continuously through 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as Norfolk Southern crews conduct maintenance work.  All through traffic will be detoured via the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, Lysle Boulevard/West 5th Avenue/Monongahela Avenue/Ohio Avenue, and the Clairton-Glassport Bridge.

Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur as needed on Route 837 parallel to the railroad tracks between McClure Street and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information please contact Jon Rider at 724-502-0030.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 837 Closure Tuesday and Wednesday in Dravosburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.