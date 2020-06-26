Route 837 Closure Tuesday and Wednesday in Dravosburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing railroad crossing repairs requiring a closure of Route 837 in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30-July 1 weather permitting.

Route 837 will close to traffic at the railroad grade crossing between McClure Street and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning continuously through 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as Norfolk Southern crews conduct maintenance work. All through traffic will be detoured via the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, Lysle Boulevard/West 5th Avenue/Monongahela Avenue/Ohio Avenue, and the Clairton-Glassport Bridge.

Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur as needed on Route 837 parallel to the railroad tracks between McClure Street and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information please contact Jon Rider at 724-502-0030 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #