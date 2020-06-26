I-95 Long-Term Lane Closures Begin Monday Night for Reconstruction at the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound and southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from four lanes-to-three in each direction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia for at least two years beginning Monday night, June 29, as crews continue setting up the work zone for reconstruction of the northbound lanes between Carver Street and Levick Street starting in late summer, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will work Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning to set temporary construction barrier, eradicate and paint new lane markings, and complete other tasks to create a work area in the middle of the interstate.

Crews may close an additional lane in either or both directions during the overnight shift, reducing I-95 in the work area to two lanes in either or both directions on Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

With the barriers in place, PennDOT’s contractor will remove the median barrier, pave the median, install drainage, and build crossovers for a long-term traffic pattern that, by late-summer will shift three lanes of northbound and southbound vehicles to the west (southbound) side and middle of I-95 for reconstruction of the northbound lanes three and bridges.

The pattern will be reversed in late 2021 for reconstruction of the southbound lanes and bridges at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

In addition to I-95 reconstruction, the Section BS1 contract also includes improvements to the parking area, lighting and landscaping at Lardner’s Point Park on the Delaware River near Levick Street.

All on-off ramps at the I-95/Bridge Street Interchange will remain open during BS1 construction. Section BS1 is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange. A second mainline reconstruction project at the interchange, Section BS2, is currently in design and will move to construction following completion of Section BS1 in late 2022. For more information, visit www.95revive.com

