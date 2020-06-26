PennDOT to Begin Rehabilitation of Cathill Road Bridge in West Rockhill Township in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 7, to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Cathill Road over East Branch Perkiomen Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Due to the nature of construction, Cathill Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Clymer Avenue and Lonely Road beginning Tuesday, July 7, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-August.

During the bridge closure, Cathill Road motorists will be directed to use County Line Road, Route 563 (Ridge Road), and Lawn Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the structure over East Branch Perkiomen Creek by repairing joints at both piers; substructure patching with latex overlay; paving at both approaches; and placing pavement markings on the new bridge deck and roadway.

Built in 1970, the Cathill Road bridge over East Branch Perkiomen Creek is 145 feet long and 48 feet wide, which carries an average of 1,839 vehicles a day.

The structure is one of nine bridges in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,475,284 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Stonybrook Road over Jericho Creek in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County;

South Sugan Road over Aquetong Creek in New Hope Borough, Bucks County;

Big Oak Road over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County; and

Park Road over U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township, Chester County.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include:

Bristol Road over Neshaminy Creek in Chalfont Borough and New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Route 252 (Bear Hill Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;

Route 563 (Mountain View Road) over Saw Mill Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County; and

Morris Road over SEPTA in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

