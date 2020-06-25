2020-06-25 16:13:12.257 $50,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in Bellefontaine Neighbors

2020-06-25 16:13:12.257

Lori Wafler of St. Louis purchased the winning ticket for the May 18 Show Me Cash drawing and won a jackpot prize of $50,000. Wafler purchased her winning ticket at QuikTrip, 10845 Lilac Ave., in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Her ticket matched all five numbers drawn on May 18, which were 4, 6, 15, 18 and 26.

Show Me Cash jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won, with drawings every evening at 8:59 p.m. Thursday’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $195,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.