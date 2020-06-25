Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,397 in the last 365 days.

2020-06-25 16:13:12.257 $50,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in Bellefontaine Neighbors

2020-06-25 16:13:12.257

Story Photo

Lori Wafler of St. Louis purchased the winning ticket for the May 18 Show Me Cash drawing and won a jackpot prize of $50,000. Wafler purchased her winning ticket at QuikTrip, 10845 Lilac Ave., in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Her ticket matched all five numbers drawn on May 18, which were 4, 6, 15, 18 and 26.

Show Me Cash jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won, with drawings every evening at 8:59 p.m. Thursday’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $195,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-06-25 16:13:12.257 $50,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.