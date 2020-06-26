State Route 229 Closed June 29 Near I-80 for Railroad Crossing Replacement

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State Route 229 will be closed near mile marker 1 at Halleck Monday, June 29 as a railroad crossing is replaced.

SR 229 will be closed at the southern railroad crossing furthest from Interstate 80 in Halleck between 6a.m.-6p.m. June 29 as railroad track is replaced. The route connects to Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells and heads southwest to the Ruby Mountains.

No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction, and community members and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed for the day.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.