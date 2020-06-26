Wolfe Law Miami’s Richard Wolfe Issues Statement on Behalf of Latin Music Recording Artist Maluma Regarding Businessman Richard Caring’s Lawsuit Over Contract to Perform at Wedding

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolfe Law-Miami attorney Richard C. Wolfe on behalf of his clients, Latin music superstar Maluma (Juan Luis Londono Arias), and Manager, Walter Kolm, has issued the following statement claiming the lawsuit filed by businessman Richard Caring falsely accused the Grammy-Award winning artist of extorting money for a concert at Caring’s wedding and asserting counter claims against Mr. Caring.



“Maluma agreed to perform at Richard Caring’s wedding that was originally scheduled for November 7, 2019 in the Dominican Republic. According to this contract, the singer’s $500K performance fee was non-refundable once booked. The contract also contained a $50K penalty for cancelling the performance. Mr. Caring paid Maluma $375K as a deposit.”

Mr. Caring then notified Maluma’s team that the wedding date was cancelled. Months later, Mr. Caring asked if Maluma would perform at an unspecified date in June 2020, claiming he moved his wedding to Rome, Italy. The parties never reached an agreement for this second performance. Mr. Caring never paid the cancellation fee and he was not (under the clear terms of the contract that he signed) entitled to a return of the original deposit fee. The emails exchanged further mandated that IF THEY did reach an agreement the parties were to execute a new contract for the proposed performance in Rome...which never occurred.

“We believe Mr. Caring simply did not read the contract before venturing off on this frivolous lawsuit because he would know: 1. he is not entitled to any refunds or damages; 2. Maluma never agreed to the June 2020 concert because a second contract was never signed, plus Maluma was unavailable the day of the wedding due to scheduling conflicts with his European Tour; and 3. that he is liable for the $50,000 cancellation fee.”

“We plan to fight Mr. Caring’s extortion claims aggressively throughout the legal process and will seek recovery of the $50,000 cancellation fee.”