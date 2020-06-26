Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Editas Medicine Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriter of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine,image desc for 8 Inc. (Nasdaq:image desc for 9 EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the closing ofimage desc for 10 itsimage desc for 11 previously announced underwrittenimage desc for 12 offering of 6,900,000 sharesimage desc for 13 of its common stock atimage desc for 14 a public offering price of $31.25 perimage desc for 15 share, beforeimage desc for 16 deducting underwriterimage desc for 17 discounts and commissions and estimatedimage desc for 18 offering expenses,image desc for 19 which includes 900,000 shares issued upon exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase additional shares. Grossimage desc for 20 proceeds from the offering were approximatelyimage desc for 21 $215.6 million. Allimage desc for 22 of the shares in the offering were soldimage desc for 23 by Editas Medicine.

Morganimage desc for 24 Stanley acted asimage desc for 25 sole book-runningimage desc for 26 managerimage desc for 27 for the offering.

Aimage desc for 28 registration statement on Form S-3 (including a preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering) relating to theimage desc for 29 shares of common stock offered in the public offering hasimage desc for 30 been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective.image desc for 31 The offering was madeimage desc for 32 only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering hasimage desc for 33 been filedimage desc for 34 with the SEC and is availableimage desc for 35 at www.sec.gov.image desc for 36 Copiesimage desc for 37 of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co.image desc for 38 LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

Thisimage desc for 39 press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Editasimage desc for 40 Medicine
Asimage desc for 41 a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (alsoimage desc for 42 known as Cpf1) genomeimage desc for 43 editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases.

Contacts
Media:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors:
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

