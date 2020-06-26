Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,376 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Secures Extension Of Federally-Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites In Texas

June 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the federal government has granted his request to extend operations of Community Based Testing Sites across Texas. The federal government will maintain support for the program while surging resources to Dallas and Houston in order to support testing needs within the community. 

"The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now. By continuing to increase testing and remaining vigilant against outbreaks of COVID-19, we will mitigate the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Secures Extension Of Federally-Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites In Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.