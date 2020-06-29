myKaarma Helps Improve Auto Dealer Tire Sales with TireProfiles, Hunter Engineering, & DealerTire Integrations
Integrations enable dealerships to compete with independents by providing accurate tire recommendations to customers at the click of a button
Tires are one of the top defection points from franchise dealers to independent repair facilities, so I am excited by the results our dealers are producing due to these integrations,”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, the most innovative end-to-end software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced integrations with TireProfiles, Hunter Engineering, and DealerTire. Now service departments using myKaarma can easily integrate TireProfiles inspection tools TreadSpec and GrooveGlove, along with Hunter Engineering inspection tools Hawkeye, ProAlign, QuickTread, and QuickCheck. This eliminates inconsistencies in delivering inspection results to customers while increasing tire and alignment sales through automatic communication of tire recommendations.
— Ujj Nath, myKaarma CEO
TireProfiles and Hunter Engineering are both inspection collection tools that myKaarma then passes to DealerTire, a leading tire inventory and distribution specialist. By combining the inspections with the tire recommendations, myKaarma can control the entire customer experience for the dealership and provide accurate tire recommendations to customers with a simple click of a button. Tires with yellow or red results will automatically populate the “Recommend Tires or Alignment to Customer” button. The service advisor views all tires applicable to the vehicle then selects recommended tires and sends a quote to the customer via a text message. Prices are fully customizable and instant inventory check and tire manufacturer promotions are automatically included. Customers can then review, compare, and approve tire recommendations through the myKaarma platform.
According to "Modern Tire Dealer" research in 2017, passenger car replacement tire sales equated to $25.4 billion and light trucks another $5.2 billion. However, franchised dealers are only capturing only about 8.5% of this market.
“Tires are one of the top defection points from franchise dealers to independent repair facilities, so I am excited by the results our dealers are producing due to these integrations. I want their service departments to be strong competitors when it comes to this huge potential market,” said myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath. “Effective communication of tire inspection results makes a significant difference. Currently, if you get your vehicle serviced, you may or may not get a tire inspection. Data tends to get lost along the way and is not communicated to the customer. These inspection tools cost tens of thousands of dollars yet in many cases they go unused or are underutilized. We help by ensuring a thorough inspection and manage the communication thread to the customer, ensuring they are informed of tire inspection results every time. And, our dealers are quickly and effectively capturing more of their share of this tremendous market,” Nath continued.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all.
With over $6.6 Billion in payments processed, 155 million text messages transmitted, and over 2.1 million videos recorded, customers have realized a 30% lift in RO dollars when using the latest solutions. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting.
